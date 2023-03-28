Beware! Internet users prone to fall prey to cybercrime: Mahesh

Hyderabad: Telangana Additional Director General of Police (CID) Mahesh M Bhagwat has said that every person who uses internet is prone to become a victim of cybercrime in these days and it is high time to check the crimes with the safe use of technology.

Inaugurating Cyber Crime & Cyber law training programme for 30 Judicial Officers here, he said that vulnerability of a person to cybercrime can be reduced to a great extent if they use an alphanumeric special character inclusive, complicated password for all their online accounts that is difficult to crack by fraudsters online.

Mahesh said that password must be changed once in three months and one should never use easy passwords which is a common mistake committed by many people. While specifying about vulnerability to cybercrime he mentioned the various steps taken by Telangana State Police to combat cyber crime.

He further mentioned a few cases like the organ trade case where the victim saw an advertisement on social media for the need of organ and how the fraudster sent him home after taking the organ and paid him 10 per cent of the promised amount of money. Similarly youth are attracted by cybercriminals for technical jobs but they end up becoming criminals as they are forced to commit Cyber Crimes.

The Police official said that Ministry of Home Affairs launched CCPWC (Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children) and the CID is the Nodal Agency to conduct the programmes in the State.

The main objective of training is to impart knowledge on various kinds of Cyber Crimes with special focus on social media related crimes and investigation skills to handle them. The officers will be trained on various topics of Cyber Crime Investigation and procedures followed during investigation.