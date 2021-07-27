Bhadrachalam: 214 kg ganja seized, four arrested

Bhadrachalam: The police seized 214 kg ganja worth Rs 42,80,000 and arrested four persons, informed the Assistant Superintendent Of Police (ASP) G Vineeth at his office in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The substances being smuggled was seized during vehicle checking on Sunday evening at forest check post. The police found 214 kg of ganja wet packets in two vehicles. The police arrested five persons, who were in vehicles.

The arrested persons were identified S Rathod, Anjith, Nagasunder, Umesh and KamalrajMuniyappa from Sangareddy district in Telangana and Karnataka states. They brought ganja from the Selaru village in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and Bangalore for selling.

The ACP appreciated the Sub-Inspector S Madhu Prasad, Trainee Sub Inspector B Ranjit and staff, who actively participated in the checking.

26 KM 0001 : ASP Dr G Vineeth showing the arrested ganja smugglers and seized vehicles in the office on Monday.