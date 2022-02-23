  • Menu
Bhadrachalam: Annual Bramothsavalu at Ram temple on April 10

 Lord Rama temple EO B Shivaji speaking to media people on Tuesday in his office at the Temple.

Highlights

Bhadrachalam: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple Varshika Bramothsavalu will be begin on Telugu New Year ( Ugadhi) day April 2 and will be ended on April 16, informed Temple Executive Officer B Shivaji.

He revealed the details of the festival and cost of the festival tickets. He said the main events of the celestial wedding (Sri Rama Navami) will be held on April 10and Coronation festival ( Pattabhishekam programme) on April 11 at Midhila Stadium the programme is conducted every year.

He said, the details of the tickets of the festival for devotees who will be participating the main events in sector wise. e said, the cost of Ubhyadathalu (1B) 7,500, 1A sector 2,500, 1C sector 2000- 1D,1E,1F Rs1000- 2A,2B,2C,2D,2E,3A, 3B,3C Rs 300, 4A,4B,4C,4D,4E,4F, 4G Rs.150 for each candidates for the celestial wedding programme and for Pattabhishekam ( Ubhyadathalu) it is Rs1000, informed the EO.All the tickets for the festival will be sold online, the EO said.

Assistant Executive Officers V Sravan Kumar, Bhavani Rama Krishna , Deputy Executive Engineer V Ravinder participated along with E O in the programme.

