Bhadrachalam: ATM card thief held

Bhadrachalam: The police on Tuesday caught 26-year-old thief, who used to steal bank cards and PINs from customers at ATM machines in Bhadrachalam.



Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector T Swamy briefed that the police found a youth moving suspiciously near SBI ATM here on Tuesday. The police nabbed him and during interrogation found out that the youth, B Prashanth, resident of Gandhi Nagar of Bhupalpally district.

He discontinued his studies and starting cheating people at ATM centres. He pretends to assist elderly people in withdrawing money. He asks them for the PIN and memorises it and returns old bank cards to them. Once, the unsuspecting customers leaves the place, Prashanth immediately withdraws money using their cards. He stole cash from several people in Kazipet, Mulugu, Vijayawada, Karimnagar and Miryalaguda, Wyra and other districts since 2015.

The police seized Rs 1.5 lakh cash and two wheelers from him, the CI said.