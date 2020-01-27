Bhadrachalam: Bhadradri Brahmotsavams from March 25

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam temple Executive Officer, G Narasimhulu, on Monday informed that the annual Brahmotsavams of the temple will commence from March 25.

Addressing the media, he said Brahmotsavams, also called Vasantha Paksha Proyoktha Sannahika Sri Rama Navami Tirukalyanothsavalu, will commence on March 25, on Ugadi (the Telugu new year day) and continue till April 8.

The main event of the programme, the celestial wedding of the Lord, will be conducted on April 2. Similarly, Utsavanga Snapanam will be held on 29, followed by Dwajapata Bhadruka Lekhanam, Garudadivasam Seva and Thiruveedhi Seva on 30, Dwajarohanam 31, Edurukolu Utsavam on April 1, Unjal Seva on 6, Vasanthothsavam on 7 and Chakra Snanam on 8, he informed.

The EO also informed that the Nitya Kalyanam seva will remain suspended during the Brahmotsavam celebrations.

