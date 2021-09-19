Bhadrachalam bids goodbye to Ganesh

Bhadrachalam: As the Ganesh Navarathris came to an end on Sunday, many devotees along with their Ganesh idols thronged River Godavari for immersion of idols. It is learnt that the officials were busy in carrying out immersions since morning and might continue to do so till the midnight. The officers have made special arrangement in the Godavari ghat for the immersions. ASP Dr G Vineeth said that all precautions have been taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

It is believed that nearly three hundred idols were immersed since morning and the officials expect more than 1000 idols will reach the ghats for the immersion by midnight. The concerned officiers said that the Ganesh idols are being brought from Hyderabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam respectively. The officers informed that more idols will arrive on Monday and arrangements are in place for that as well. The irrigation officers have also made special arrangement for the devotees to pay darshan to the Lord Ram in the town.