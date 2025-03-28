Bhadrachalam Building Collapse: Rescued worker succumbs to injuries

Bhadrachalam: A worker rescued from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed on Wednesday after-noon at Super Bazaar Center succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital on Thursday. The tragic incident has sparked protests, with the deceased’s family accusing officials of negligence.

The five-story structure, allegedly built in violation of approved plans, came crashing down due to a sus-pected structural flaw, trapping at least six workers inside. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire department launched immediate rescue operations.

Around 2:30 am on Thursday, they man-aged to pull out Challa Kameshwar Rao from the wreckage. However, despite being rushed to the hospi-tal, he could not survive.

Enraged, his family members protested his killing and got into heated disputes with officials and police officers. They blocked the official car of district collector Jitesh V Patil, demanding justice for the worker’s family.

Another worker, P Ravinder, was reportedly trapped beneath the debris and was being rescued.

To keep an eye on rescue efforts, Collector Patil, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju, and other high-ranking authorities set up camp in Bhadrachalam town.

The collapsed building was owned by Shaik Moulana, also known as Sripathi, who had initially secured approval for only two floors but went on to construct five. A shrine had also been built on the ground floor. Following the incident, Sripathi, along with his wife and daughter, surrendered at the Bhadracha-lam police station.

Authorities have confirmed that at least two workers—Padisala Upender and Kameshwar Rao—lost their lives in the disaster. With at least five people believed to be trapped, the rescue operation entered its second day as hopes dwindled for further survivors.