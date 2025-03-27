Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive

Bhadrachalam: At least two workers were buried alive and at least five personsare believed to have been trapped in the debris, after a six-storied under construction building collapsed on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Padisala Upender and Kamesh.

The building under construction near Bhadrachalam Panchayat Office collapsed as the workers were busy carrying out construction. Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot to take up relief and rescue operations,

The rescue personnel could retrieve two bodies. It was said that the building was being constructed without any permission.

According to sources, the building had no permission from the panchayat department. The owner Sripathi who runs a Sri Sri Sripathi National Seva Trust and manages a temple named Sri Vijaya Kanakadurga Bhavani under the trust. He started construction three years back and complaints were made against the construction by some tribal organisations. Officials said notices were served but he did not stop the construction works in that place.

It was learnt that six workers were present in the building when it collapsed at 3.30 pm. Sripathi along with his wife and daughter surrendered to police at Bhadrachalam police station. They informedthat the six workers who were involved in the work four went out for lunch.

Upender’s wife Rama was inconsolable. She informed that their children were studying in Hyderabad and they were living in Lambada Colony in Bhadrachalam.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP Rohith Raju, ASP Vikram Singh rushed to the spot and oversaw rescue operations.