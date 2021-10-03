  • Menu
Bhadrachalam: Devotees throng Rama temple

The devotees participating in the Nithya Kalayanam programme at the Bhadrachalam temple on Saturday
After a long gap, the Lord Rama temple witnessed a large number of devotees on Saturday. People came from far-away places including from Andhra Pradesh as Saturday was a public holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Since the Covid outbreak over a year last year ago, the flow of devotees has thinned at the temple. With Covid cases on the decline, the devotees have started visiting the temple again.

Since the Covid outbreak over a year last year ago, the flow of devotees has thinned at the temple. With Covid cases on the decline, the devotees have started visiting the temple again.

The temple authorities made all arrangements in view of the large arrivals of devotees on the weekend. Covid protocols are being enforced stringently.

