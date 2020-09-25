Bhadrachalam: Music lovers remember SP Balasubrahmanyam

Bhadrachalam:The fans of legend singer SP Balasubrahmanyam shared the memories of his visits to the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Balu had visited the temple town two times and participated in various programmes. In 1999, he participated in Koti Sri Astakshari maya yantra japam programme organised by Bhadra Sri Aradhana Petam of Bhadrachalam.

He visited Lord Rama temple and offered prayers.

In 2002 also, Balu participated in Bhadradri utsavalu, which were conducted by the State government. On this occasion, singer Balu sang devotional songs. His devotional songs of Lord Rama were a great hit. The songs of Bhakta Ramdas and Andari bandhuvaya .. Bhadradri Ramayya song from 'Devullu' movie were historical hits. His sudden demise is a great loss for music lovers, they lamented.

The music lovers in the district conducted a programme and expressed their deep condolences to the family members on the demise of SP Balu.