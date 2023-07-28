Bhadrachalam: Official machinery gears up for rescue and relief

Bhadrachalam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked officials to stay alert till the flood threat completely recedes in Godavari. Brooks, bends, ponds, streams and Godavari river are overflowing due to incessant rains.

Minister Puvvada monitored the flood surge from the Godavari bridge as well as pond embankment in Bhadrachalam.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with District Collector Priyanka Ala, District SP Vineeth, Special Flood Officer Anudeep, ITDA PO Prateek Jain, ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender and former MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana at ITC Guest House. The minister said the flood situation would continue to be grim for the next 48 hours and, hence, the government machinery should carry out its assigned tasks with an eye on the water levels. He noted that in many parts of the district, the flood water was overflowing on roads and low-level bridges, making transportation dangerous in those areas. He asked the police to permanently depute police personnel at Palvancha-Bhadrachalam Nagaram Kinnerasani Bridge and block the traffic till the threat eases.

The minister appealed to the people cooperate with the government. They should come out only in case of emergency. He asked the officials to brace for shifting people to safety wherever necessary. They should also provide good accommodation and facilities at the rehabilitation centers. He said the services of NDRF teams must be utilized for emergency services and rescue teams under the management of industries in the district should be made available. He asked the authorities to coordinate and take preemptive measures from time to time to avoid any loss of life or property.