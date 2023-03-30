Bhadrachalam: Ruthviks and Brahmas to play key role in the kalyanam event

Bhadrachalam: The Lord Sita Rama Bramotsavaluare underway at the Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. The festivities started on the 22nd of this month and will conclude on April 5. As part of the Bramotsavalu, the main event of Anukurapana, DwajapataLekhanam, and Garudhadivanam were held by the priests in a grand manner. Another main event, the celestial wedding and Pattabhishekm and Chakrasnanamwould be conductedApril 4-5.



The celestial wedding will take place as per the PancharathragamaSastram. This event will be held under the aegis of KEStala Sai who is the Stanacharulu (main priest) at the temple. Under his guidance, chief priests PodichetiSitaramacharyulu, Amaravadhi Vijaya Raghavan and AmaravadhiChennaKrishnamacharulu and Amaravadhi Murali Krishnamacharyulu will play an active role in the celestial wedding programme. Among those who will also have a key role are MukyaArchakaPodichetiSeetharamanjuCharyulu, Amaravadhi Vijaya Raghavan as Acharya, and AmaravadhiCheenaKrishnamacharulu as Brahma and Amaravadhi Murali Krishnamacharylu as Ruthvik (Mantra Patanam).

At the celestial wedding, the main Acharya, Brahma, is making arrangements for the programme. The other priests in the temple will also be acting as Ruthiviks in the programme. The celestial wedding will be conducted at Mithila Stadium near the temple in the presence of thousands of devotees on Thursday. At the celestial wedding, the key role will be played Acharyalu and Brahmas. They guide the priests in conducting the Kalyanam. The Ruthivik will support the priests. The total programme is conducted under the Pancharatragamanam with NavahinakaDeeksha as per Vaishnava traditions, said the priests.