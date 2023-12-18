Live
Bhadrachalam set for Mukkoti festival
Collector Ala, SP Vineet inspect arrangements
Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said all arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees visiting Bhadrachalam for Mukkoti Mahotsavam do not face any inconvenience. She inspected the arrangements for the festival at the temple on Sunday.
On this occasion, the Collector informed that tickets are being sold online for the convenience of devotees. She suggested that the devotees book tickets online as soon as they arrive. Sectors have been arranged without any difficulty for the devotees who come for Swami Vari Theppotsavam on December 22 and Swami Vari Uttara Dwara Darshan on the following day. Special officers will supervise the arrangements in each sector. In view of the rush of devotees, shops that have come up on roads will removed.
SP Dr Vineeth said that the devotees who have purchased tickets should reach their allotted sectors one hour in advance. He said a strong barricade is being arranged to ensure peaceful celebrations. Devotees are advised to cooperate with the officials. Traffic restrictions will be in force in the town for those two days.
Devasthanam EO Ramadevi, the chief priests of the temple Seetharamanujacharya, RDO Mangilal, Mandal Special Officer Nagalakshmi, Irrigation EE Ramprasad, R&B EE Venkateshwarlu, Gram Panchayat Secretary Srinivas and others were present.