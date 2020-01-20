Bhadrachalam: Trainee IAS officers visit Lord Rama temple

Bhadrachalam: A team of 11 trainee IAS officers visited the Lord Rama temple here on Monday.

After being welcomed by the temple officers, they offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum and later visited the temples of Lord Anjaneya Swamy and Goddess Laxmi ammavaru on temple premises.

The priests later explained the history of the temple to the trainee officials.

They also visited the museum of ornaments. Later, they visited Integrated Tribal Development Agency and met Project Officer VP Gowtham.

