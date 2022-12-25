Bhadrachalam waits for prez Murmu's visit

Kothagudem: The preparations are in full swing for President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Bhadrachalam on December 28. As per schedule, she will visit the temple of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple at 10.30 am where she will take part in the pujas and lay foundation stone for the PRASHAD scheme project. Under this scheme, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 50 crores for the temple development.

The district administration have made elaborate arrangements and the works in the temple town is underway. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspected all the preparation works and discussed with the officers over the same. He directed all the department officers to complete all the works before the date. He inspected helipad and private function hall where the President will participate in a programme with tribal people. The officials have taken strict measures. The Collector has declared holiday December 28 in all the private and government schools in the village of Sarapaka and Bhadrachalam. He stated that the officers from different departments were appointed for the programme. He appealed to all the department officers to coordinate with each other for success of the President tour.

Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth issued orders on implementing 144 section on the day of President tour. He warned the people to follow the rules and guidelines of the President tour programme.

Additional Collector Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Madhusudhan, DPO Ramakanth, R&B EE Bheemla, PR EE Sudhakar, Temple EO B Sivaji, RDO Swarnalatha, Ratna Kalyanit and other officers were present.