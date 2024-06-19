Bhadradri collector directs officials to pay attention to flood prone areas

District Collector Jitesh V Patil suggested that the authorities should pay special attention to the flooded areas in the district in view of the rainy season. On Wednesday, he toured extensively in Charla and Dummugudem areas of the agency. Dandupet and Ralla Gudem villages in Charla mandalAfter visiting, they inquired about the details from the irrigation and revenue officials.

On this occasion, Collector Jitesh said that the officials should be vigilant in view of the frequent floods every year in the district. He said that especially the villages of flooded areas should be identified as in the past and plans should be made to set up rehabilitation centers for them from time to time. MainlyHe said that the officials should pay special attention to the villages of the seven flooded mandals. Where the rehabilitation centers have been set up in the past, the same should be identified now. Similarly, attention should be paid to the precautionary measures to be taken to avoid problems to the people of flooded areas. In the Godavari catchment area, there should be regular supervision by officials, who are employed during floods without permissionHe said not to take early leave.

He said that as in the past, we should work together in coordination and be prepared to face the floods successfully. It is important to ensure that there are no problems from moving the people from the flooded villages to the resettlement centers to the infrastructure to be provided to them. He said that everyone's aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life or property during floods. From now onHe asked them to make suitable plans and move ahead.

On this occasion, District Collector Jitesh inspected Devarapalli in Charla mandal and Parnashala government schools in Dummugudem mandal. Amma ordered to complete the goals quickly without neglecting the development work being done by the Adarsh ​​Committees. In the background of the beginning of the academic year, the children who are out of school are quickly identified and in the schoolHe said that teachers should work hard to include. The collector said that the government is working with the aim of strengthening the government schools, and with the aim of creating infrastructure, Amma Adarsh ​​schools are being selected and they are paving the way for development.

NPDCL GM, Bhadrachalam RDO Damodar Rao, Irrigation Executive Engineer Ramprasad, DE J Tirupati, Assistant Engineer Upender, RWSAE Ramu, Charla and Dumgudem Tahsildars, MPDOs, Agricultural Officers and others participated.