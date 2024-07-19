Bhadradri-Kothagudem flooding: CS instructs Collectors to prevent loss of life

Hyderabad: NDRF and state rescue teams are engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities after large-scale flooding of Aswaraopet Peddavagu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. About 20 persons still remain stranded, who are being relocated to safe places.

This was brought to the notice by officials during a teleconference with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held on Thursday. She spoke to District Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem, SP and senior officials of the Irrigation department from the Secretariat to take stock of the situation in view of flooding. She inquired about relief and rehabilitation measures following reports that the farmers residing in the downstream villages were trapped in the floodwaters, due to the large-scale flooding of villages near Aswaraopet's Peddavagu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

During the teleconference CS said that the Chief Minister has issued clear instructions that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances. Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh brought to her notice that 28 people who were trapped in the agricultural lands were immediately rescued by the revenue and disaster management department teams with the help of two helicopters. The Collector said that the process of moving 20 more people to safe places is going on. Still NDRF and state rescue teams are engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities. Kothagudem District Collector said that the process of moving the people of Gummadavelli, Koyagudem, Kothur and Gajulapalli villages to the resettlement camps will continue.

CS said that the lives of the people are the most important and we are ready to provide any kind of assistance from Hyderabad regarding relief and rehabilitation. CS advised the district administration to take early measures to prevent ponds and dams from flooding in the surrounding villages. DGP Jitender said that the police force has been ordered to participate in relief activities due to heavy rains and floods. Irrigation department Secretary Rahul Bojja explained that the gates had to be lifted due to the sudden flood of 40 thousand cusecs due to heavy rains and now the flood has stabilised. He said that the CE, other senior officials are reaching the spot.