Probe sought into irregularities in Gurukul institutions

Amaravati: Former Member of the AP State ST Commission and founder national president of the Girijana Praja Samakhya Vadithya Sankar Naik demanded judicial inquiry into alleged corruption involving crores of rupees over the past two years and sought justice for hundreds of affected security personnel.

Addressing the media at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday, he highlighted serious irregularities in the functioning of the AP Tribal Welfare Gurukul Educational Institutions. He stated that about 600 security guards have been working in Gurukul institutions through the private agency SRR Projects for more than two years.

He alleged that the agency failed to remit Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) contributions on a regular monthly basis, leading to an estimated misappropriation of nearly Rs 14 crore.

According to him, while the department releases bills at the rate of Rs 12,800 per guard per month, the guards are reportedly paid only Rs 6,500 as salary. He further alleged that against the prescribed EPF contribution of Rs 3,650 per month, only Rs 600 is being deposited, and instead of the mandated Rs 550 towards ESI, merely Rs 200 is being paid.

He said that leaders from Anantapur district had earlier lodged a complaint with the Additional Labour Commissioner, who forwarded the matter in writing to the Secretary of the Gurukul Educational Institutions. However, no action has been taken so far against the agency, which he termed as highly regrettable.

Terming the issue a major scam, Sankar Naik demanded stringent departmental action not only against SRR Projects agency but also against officials who allegedly cleared bills worth nearly Rs 24 crore without proper verification. He sought their immediate removal from service.

On behalf of the Girijana Praja Samakhya, he urged the authorities to recover all pending salary, EPF and ESI dues, deposit the amounts directly into the guards’ bank accounts, initiate criminal cases against the agency management and ensure complete justice to the affected personnel.

Pathravath Durga Naik, Islavath Hanumanthu Naik, Bhukya Sameer Naik, Islavath Bhaskar Naik, Jarapala Krishna Naik, Jarapala Nanikhya Naik, Erukula Peraiah, Yanadi Satyam, and others also participated.