CREDAI to host a three-day property expo from Dec 19

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’ sreal estate market is entering a growth phase, driven by large investments and improved infrastructure, CREDAI Visakhapatnam chairman V Dharmender said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said projects such as the Google Data Centre, investments by TCS and Cognizant, the ArcelorMittal Steel Plant at Anakapalli, and the GMR–MANSAS Aviation EduCity have strengthened the region’s growth ecosystem even further, resulting in steady demand.

He mentioned that the 11th CREDAI Property Expo, scheduled from December 19 to 21 is being held at an appropriate time.

Dharmender noted that North Andhra is seeing a shift from migration to attracting skilled professionals, supported by continued investments, the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, and Visakhapatnam’s role as the headquarters of the regional cone.

These factors, he said, will support balanced growth in infrastructure, tourism and clean industries in line with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

After the coalition government came to power, CREDAI Visakhapatnam president E Ashok Kumar said development activity has picked up pace across the sectors. With rapid urbanisation, the Property Expo will give buyers a platform to assess projects and make informed choices, benefiting price-conscious customers by offering verified options at one venue, he stressed.

He said invitations have been sent to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior Ministers.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam honorary secretary V Sreenu said the Property Expo has become an annual platform reflecting the collective strength of the builder community. He said the 11th edition is being organised on a large scale, aided by recent government initiatives supporting the construction sector.

The expo will have over 70 stalls in various categories with banks and financial institutions offering on-the-spot approvals.

Later, the CREDAI representatives launched the poster of the upcoming property expo.