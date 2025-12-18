RINL scripts history with record hot metal production

Visakhapatnam: In an effective demonstration of grit, skill, and unwavering determination, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has once again proved that when provided with uninterrupted raw material supply and operational support, any target could be achieved.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has carved its name into the annals of India’s steelmaking history by consistently achieving increased hot metal production figures during the first half of December, 2025.

The production capacity marked a decisive turnaround in the plant’s fortunes.

Recording 17,036 tonnes on December 1, production surged steadily day after day. The plant registered 17,612 tonnes of production on December 2, 19,042 tonnes on December 3, 19,365 tonnes on December 4, 19,675 tonnes on December 5, and 19,496 tonnes on December 6. The consistent production graph reflected seamless coordination and tireless efforts of the personnel.

After producing 19,009 tonnes on December 13, RINL crossed a historic threshold on December 14 by producing 21,012 tonnes.

The crowning moment arrived on December 15, when Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) achieved its highest-ever daily hot metal production of a phenomenal 21,205 tonnes, produced from all three blast furnaces, surpassing the plant’s installed daily capacity for the first time since inception.

The landmark achievement stands as a testimony to the indomitable spirit, technical excellence and unmatched dedication of RINL employees, who have repeatedly risen above challenges to deliver the desired outcomes.

Hailing the milestone as historic, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that exceeding the installed capacity reflects a clear and confident revival in operational performance and proves the immense potential of the Vizag Steel Plant.

Expressing his confidence, recognised union of the plant CITU general secretary J Ayodhya Ramu mentioned that with the addition of one more coke oven battery, sinter plant machine, and rolling mill, the plant is fully capable of achieving daily production levels of at least 24,000 tonnes which is sure to unlock a new era of growth.

Sharing his views, Visakha Steel Employees Congress secretary general Mantri Rajasekhar stressed that in the wake of manpower rationalisation, upgrading machinery and technology in line with modern requirements is crucial.

He noted that regular maintenance, combined with motivation and confidence-building among employees, would propel the plant towards sustained profitability.

As the plant achieves a trail of records, RINL delivers a loud message that given the right support, its workforce can script a new growth chapter.