AMTZ to get a boost in healthcare via IIHMR satellite centre

Visakhapatnam: The International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR)-Delhi has entered into a strategic partnership with the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in order to advance education, skill development and applied research across India’s rapidly growing medical devices and medtech sector.

Following an exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the collaboration is mainly designed to reduce the gap between academic training and industry requirements by integrating the management education, expertise in policy and hands-on exposure related to manufacturing.

Key areas of the collaboration include co-created curriculum and skilling programmes in supply chain management of medical devices, regulatory affairs, quality systems and technology commercialisation.

Faculty-led applied research will focus on the adoption of devices, procurement frameworks, quality assurance, and regulatory impact, generating evidence to support the domestic manufacturing scale up and well-informed policy decisions. The partnership also enables structured internship, mentorship, and placement pathways for all the students and professionals within the AMTZ affiliated manufacturing units, startups and service providers as well.

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) is India’s first dedicated medical device manufacturing and innovation park. Designed as a complete ecosystem, it brings together manufacturing, testing, certification, incubation and skilling facilities all at one location.

The International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi, a leading academic institution dedicated to building managerial and leadership capacity in health systems, public health and allied sectors, actively engaged in research, capacity building, and stakeholder convening, contributing to workforce development and evidence-based decision-making across India’s evolving healthcare landscape.

As part of the partnership, IIHMR Delhi will establish a satellite centre at the AMTZ campus in Visakhapatnam, enabling the delivery of executive education programmes, industry-aligned skill courses and joint academic–industry initiatives.

The collaboration brings together the strength of the institution in management of the health system, public health policy and health economics with AMTZ advanced manufacturing testing, calibration, and innovation in infrastructure.

“This collaboration will create a wider range of career options for students across diverse domains, while the introduction of specialised, certified management courses will help develop skilled professionals in the healthcare sector, addressing a critical need for trained professionals in India,” said Jitendra Sharma, managing director and founder CEO, AMTZ.

Emphasising the importance of academic–industry connection, Sutapa, Director, IIHMR remarked, “A strong and meaningful connection between the industry and academia is very much essential for the future ready healthcare education. This collaboration brings learning into the real manufacturing and innovation environments, ensuring that curriculum, research, and training evolve as per the need of industry.”

Aligning with the national priorities such as Make in India and self-reliance in MedTech, the IIHMR–AMTZ partnership aims to enhance the workforce capabilities, generate policy relevant evidence and accelerate the responsible growth across the medical devices sector, improving access to affordable and high-quality healthcare technologies.