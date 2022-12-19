Bhadradri temple set for grand 'Mukkoti' festival

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam is racing for grand Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavams (Mukkoti celebrations) from December 23 to January 12, 2023.



Important events of the celebrations Teppotsavam and Uttara Dwara Darshannam would take place on January 1 and 2 respectively. Pagal Pathu Utsavam would be celebrated from December 23 to January 1 and Rapathu Utsavam would be celebrated from January 2 to 11.

After Adyayanotsavams conclude on January 12, it would be followed by Vilasotsavams from January 13 to 15, followed by Viswaroopa Seva on January 19. Special pooja rituals would be conducted marking Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma at the temple, according to the temple's Vaidika Committee.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that the authorities have been instructed to make elaborate arrangements to provide all amenties to the devotees as the celebrations are taking place after a gap of two years. Online and offline darshan ticket sales commenced on December 1.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said the temple town would be divided into 15 zones and Parnasala into four zones and special sanitation programmes would be taken up. Special teams should be formed in Dummugudem. District officers would be appointed as special officers to supervise the arrangements in each sector.

Steps for supplying safe fresh water, displaying charts to inform the devotees about the timings of buses and trains as well as famous places of interest in the district, installation of signage boards at the parking lots and emergency medical care centres are being arranged.

Control rooms would be set up at the offices of Bhadrachalam sub-Collector and ASP. Since the New Year would be celebrated during the Mukkoti period, there is a possibility of a large number of devotees and arrangements are being planned accordingly.