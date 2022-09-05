Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi firm on Ganesh immersion on Sept 9

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has made it clear that the final Ganesh immersion procession will be taken out on 9th September which happens to be Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Samithi General Secretary Bhagwant Rao said that some confusion was being created through social media platforms like WhatsApp on the exact day of Ganesh immersion. He said 9th September happens to be the Ananta Chaturdashi and immersion will be done on the same day.

Bhagwant Rao alleged that the State Government did not make proper arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols. He said that police were not allowing the devotees to go near the artificial ponds created for immersion. Further, there is no clarity on location and number of artificial ponds. He said many Ganesh idols were being thrown in garbage. He said that the State Government should take immediate measures to clear those confusions.

He dismissed the contention that the High Court has banned the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar. He said Ganesh festival was different from Bathukamma, Christmas, Ramzan or Muharram. Therefore, different arrangements need to be made for the Ganesh festival. He alleged that the police have reportedly counseled Balapur Ganesh Samithi on the issue. He alleged that the police were pressuring the organizers for immersion of idols in local and artificial ponds.

He announced that Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi would organise a bike rally on Tank Bund on Tuesday to demand immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar.

Bhagwant Rao accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of adopting anti-Hindu attitude. He warned that if proper arrangements were not made for the immersion then the devotees would protest by keeping the Ganesh idols then and there itself.