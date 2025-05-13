Bhainsa town to get PG college soon, assures MLA

Nirmal: In a welcome address, MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel said that he will soon work to establish a PG College in Bhainsa town.

On Monday, he spoke at the release of promotional posters for admissions in Gopal Rao Patel Government Degree College and Mudhol Government Degree College at the MLA’s residence in Bhainsa during which he commended government teachers for taking up the campaign for admissions as opposed to private ones.

He said that Rs 5 crore have been sanctioned under the Central USHA scheme for the development of GPL Degree College. Meanwhile, college principal Butchaiah and teachers lauded the government’s efforts in focusing on educational development. Later, they spoke about the courses and facilities in the college. “Students should register online through Dost for degree admission. There are faculty members with PhD and M Phil degrees and there is also a digital library in the college. So students should utilise this opportunity,” said the principal.