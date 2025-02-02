Bhakta Ramadasu Jayanti Celebrations Held in Nelakondapalli

Khammam: The birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakta Ramadasu were held with devotion in Nelakondapalli. Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in the event and emphasized the significance of Ramadasu's legacy in the region.

Speaking at the gathering, Minister Ponguleti stated, "It is our fortune that Bhakta Ramadasu was born in our land." He highlighted the saint-composer's contributions to Telugu devotional music and his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama.

The minister also announced plans to develop the Ramadasu temple in Nelakondapalli, ensuring that it becomes a key spiritual and cultural landmark. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving Telangana’s rich heritage and promoting devotional tourism in the region.The celebrations witnessed the participation of devotees, cultural artists, and local officials, making it a grand tribute to the revered saint.