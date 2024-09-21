Bhashyam Educational Institutions Donates Rs 1.25 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Bhashyam Educational Institutions has generously contributed ₹1.25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the ongoing relief efforts for flood victims. The donation was handed over by the institution's Chairman, Ramakrishna, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for the significant contribution and praised the Bhashyam Educational Institutions for standing by the government during these challenging times. He acknowledged their support in aiding the relief efforts and helping those affected by the devastating floods.