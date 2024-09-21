  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhashyam Educational Institutions Donates Rs 1.25 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Bhashyam Educational Institutions Donates Rs 1.25 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
x
Highlights

Bhashyam Educational Institutions has generously contributed ₹1.25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the ongoing relief efforts for flood victims.

Hyderabad: Bhashyam Educational Institutions has generously contributed ₹1.25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the ongoing relief efforts for flood victims. The donation was handed over by the institution's Chairman, Ramakrishna, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for the significant contribution and praised the Bhashyam Educational Institutions for standing by the government during these challenging times. He acknowledged their support in aiding the relief efforts and helping those affected by the devastating floods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick