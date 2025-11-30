Bhatti keeps his word, releases Rs 707 cr pending staff bills

Hyderabad: Aspromised to the employees’ unions, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has issued orders for the release of Rs 707.30 crore towards pending employee bills. Following the Deputy Chief Minister’s instructions, officials of the Finance Department released Rs 707.30 crore pertaining to pending bills for the month of November on Saturday. As part of the assurance given to employee unions, more than Rs 700 crore is being released every month. In continuation of this, the Finance department has released Rs 707.30 crore this month towards clearing pending employee bills. With the November release, the State government has cleared employee dues for four consecutive months as promised. These bills include gratuity, GPF, surrender leave, and various advances.