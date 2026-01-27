Bhatti, Ministers’ secret meet raises eyebrows

Hyderabad/Delhi: Stating that there is nothing wrong if the ministers hold a meeting on administrative matters while the Chief Minister is abroad, the TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that they will discuss all these matters with the High Command after the Chief Minister returns from abroad, regarding the developments taking place in the state.

Mahesh responded in Delhi when asked about the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who reportedly returned from Lok Bhavan after Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s ‘At Home’ along with Ministers—N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar to Praja Bhavan in one car on Monday night and had a emergency meeting. This sudden development raised eyebrows in political circles and gave scope to serious speculations. TPCC chief also said “We assume that Deputy CM Bhatti held a meeting regarding the administration of the state”.

“While responding to BRS party leaders’ criticism, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that an inquiry should also be conducted into the irregularities that occurred during the past 10 years of BRS rule, as well as the benefits they received during that period. He added that the BRS’s behaviour is like that of a thief who commits a crime and then shouts ‘Thief! Thief!’”

Mahesh Kumar said that KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has clearly stated everything regarding this matter. Harish Rao and KTR gave contracts during their tenure to benefit certain individuals. Kavitha said that Harish Rao and KTR wanted to benefit certain companies. Notices must be issued to everyone involved in the phone tapping case.

“TPCC chief said, ‘Personally and as a party, we consider phone tapping a very serious crime. We have also provided all relevant information. Phone tapping is a heinous act, and strict action should be taken against those involved. A complete inquiry must be conducted, and the culprits must be punished.’”

“Mahesh Kumar said that even when the topic of Kavitha joining the Congress came up, he had stated, ‘Kavitha is not needed in our party. Even now, I maintain that Kavitha is not needed in our party.’

He added that the central government has been showing stepmotherly treatment towards Telangana for the past 12 years.”