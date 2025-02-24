Bhatti prods Genco babus to scale up pace of BTPS works

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has instructed the Genco officials to speed up and complete the pending works in Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant. He reviewed the progress of BTPS development works with Genco officials at Praja Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Energy minister suggested to the officers to fix time frames to the BHEL company for completion of electrical, civil, mechanical pending works as per the agreement and ensure that the works would progress as per the time schedule. Chief Engineer P V Srinivas explained to the Deputy CM that a tender was called for repairs to the burnt generator transformer and the process is in progress. A spare generator transformer was also being purchased to ensure that power generation would not be affected in case of recurrence of such a situation and tender was called even for it.

Bhatti Vikramarka told the officials to keep additional stocks related to electrical and mechanical equipment available to meet any emergency. He said that a three-member committee with Director, Chief Engineer and an official be constituted to restore power generation at the earliest in generation centres under the purview of Genco in case of technical snags. The committee should review all measures to be taken to resolve the technical problems that crop up in power generation and submit a report to the Board within the fixed time frame and then with approval of the Board expedite the power generation restoration works to prevent losses to the institution. The three member committee would help in taking appropriate decisions at the right time.

The Deputy CM also inquired about works pending with the BHEL on BTPS, functioning of BTPS, construction of sheds for storage of coal during rainy season, railway line works for transport of coal from Singareni mines to BTPS, and progress of construction of staff quarters.