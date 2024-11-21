Bhatti reviews implementation of funds meant for SC, ST Sub-Plan Act

Hyderabad: With just a few months left for the next budget, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the HoDs of various departments to present a report over budget spendings on SC, ST sub-plan Act of the present financial year. He asked the officials to take serious note of the Act.

During a review meeting at Secretariat, Bhatti highlighted the necessity of ensuring that budgetary funds allocated for the welfare of SC and ST communities are utilised properly and in line with the legal framework. During the meeting he inquired about the budget allocations to various departments, spendings and the funds unspent from the earlier budget. Bhatti emphasised the importance of strictly implementing the SC, ST sub plan and urged officials to come up with report details on spending and submit it within a month. He assured that the State government remains firm in its commitment to the effective execution of the Act.

The Deputy CM instructed to constitute a support unit for its implementation and deputed the Principal Secretary Finance to oversee implementation, spending of funds and ensuring it adheres to the plan. He further emphasised that monitoring and evaluation, particularly through research units, will play a key role in assessing the impact and success of these measures. The government has called for strict compliance and closer scrutiny to ensure that SC, ST welfare programmes receive the appropriate support and funding as mandated by law.