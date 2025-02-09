Bhatti seeks central funds to shore up State finances

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Centre to release funds to shore up Telangana’s finances.

The Deputy Chief Minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in New Delhi and requested for restructuring of debt of various corporations/SPVs and issue guidelines to financial institutions in this regard.

He also urged the Union Minister to expedite the repayment of Rs. 4,08,48,54,461 due to the Telangana government, release of a special relief fund for the backward districts of Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and correct the allocation error in the release of funds for Centrally sponsored schemes for the financial year 2014-15 that was included in the memorandum submitted to the Union Minister by Telangana minister.

Bhatti also requested to refund Rs 208.24 crore under of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, dues from Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation to Telangana Power Finance Corporation as per the excess liability allocated and settle the pending dues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities.

The Deputy CM was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, MPs Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balaram Nayak and others.