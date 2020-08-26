Bhatti, Seethakka inspect croplands in Mulugu eroded by floods

Mulugu: CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Mulugu MLA Seethakka inspected croplands encroached by Godavari floodwaters near Mangapet Pushkar ghat in Mulugu district on Wednesday. The Godavari was in full flow recently due to incessant rains in the upstream catchment areas. As a result, hundreds of acres of cropland in Mangapet Mandal eroded by river waters causing a huge loss to farmers.

It may be mentioned here that the Rs 128.56 crore proposal envisaging the construction of karakatta (embankment) along the river between Mangapet and Akinepally Mallaram is pending with the State Government.