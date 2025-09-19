Bhatti touts Hyd’bad as app design leader

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is committed to establishing Hyderabad as a leader in app design, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Speaking at the 21st International Conference on User Experience & Product Design, titled “UX India 25”, Bhatti highlighted that Hyderabad has the potential to embrace any technology and emerge as a leader. He emphasized that design is not just about aesthetics but should serve as a tool for social change.

The Deputy CM noted that while smartphones have become indispensable, an app’s success depends on being user-friendly. The Telangana government promotes digital inclusion and supports startups through policies like TS-iPASS. He cited the success of apps like UPI in India, designed for simplicity, and stressed that developing apps in regional languages enables rural populations to use them easily.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that the Telangana government will soon launch a “Center of Excellence in Design” to transform Hyderabad into a global design hub. He explained that through institutions like T-Hub, T-Works, and WE Hub, the government is systematically working to make Telangana an innovation hub.

The government is prioritizing design in its ambitious “AI Innovation Hub.” He emphasized that design is synonymous with creativity and must be user-friendly to ensure the success of an app or website. He encouraged viewing challenges posed by cutting-edge technologies like AI as opportunities and affirmed the government’s support for startups with innovative ideas.