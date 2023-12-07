  • Menu
Bhatti Vikramarka reacts on Chief Minister post

Says that he will abide by the High Command's decision

Hyderabad: After the great victory of the Congress party in Telangana, there was a lot of interest in who will be chosen as the chief minister. Many senior leaders in the party have shown interest for the post of CM. They announced in front of the media that they are also in the race.

However, there was a rumor that the high command was considering Bhatti Vikramarka's name for the post of CM along with PCC chief Revanth Reddy. Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka responded for the first time on this matter.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that it is true that he was hoping for the post of Chief Minister. However, he said, it is impossible to get posts for everyone. He reminded that Revanth Reddy was selected as the Chief Minister of Telangana by the party high command.

Bhatti Vikramarka made it clear on this occasion that they will abide by the High Command's decision. He explained that there is no difference in the party on this matter. Meanwhile, it is known that the party high command has selected Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Deputy CM.

