Bhatti Vikramarka visits Madhira, says govt is committed for welfare of poor
Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has stated that the dream of homeownership for the poor will only be realised under a...
Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has stated that the dream of homeownership for the poor will only be realised under a Congress-led government. During a visit to his constituency of Madhira in the Khammam district, he distributed grant documents to beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme.
On this occasion, Vikramarka highlighted the government's commitment, noting that in its first year, it sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore. He emphasised that no other state in India has provided such a substantial number of houses to its citizens.
Furthermore, Vikramarka mentioned that Telangana has 1.20 crore families, with ration cards issued to 93 lakh families, who are benefiting from rice distributions. He also revealed that 56,000 jobs have been created in the first year since the government's formation. Additionally, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme has been introduced to support unemployed individuals, backed by an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.