Bhavani Kallepu Appointed as New Member of the Central Board of Film Certification's Advisory Committee

Bhavani Kallepu, a social activist and cultural leader from Hyderabad, has been appointed as a new member of the Advisory Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Her appointment comes in recognition of her contributions to social service and cultural activities.

Expressing her joy over the appointment, Bhavani stated that it was an honor to serve in such a significant capacity. She assured that she would offer her full cooperation with the committee's rules, regulations, and guidelines, working in collaboration with other board members and officials. She further thanked the central government for the trust placed in her and expressed her commitment to upholding the board's standards during her tenure.

Bhavani will serve on the committee for the next two years, according to the official notification issued by Shefali Kumar, the Regional Officer for Hyderabad's CBFC.

The news of her appointment has been met with widespread support from the community. Prominent figures like Ravi Dannapuneni, Vasudevarao, and Ajith Sagi have all expressed their excitement and congratulations on Bhavani’s new role.