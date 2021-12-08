Bheemgal: Kavitha lays foundation stone for development works

Bheemgal: Newly elected MLC Kavitha on Tuesday laid foundation stone for development projects at Bheemgal mandal centre. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy accompanied MLC Kavitha in the programme. The development projects to be completed with estimation cost of Rs 33 crore. Addressing a public meeting, K Kavitha said that in 70 years, a foundation stone was laid for development projects at a cost of Rs 33 crores which was not done in the past.

She said that TRS has fulfilled all the promises made to people of Bheemgal mandal. She informed that a 100-bed hospital will be constructed in the mandal in near future. Kavitha informed that Bheemgal has been recognized as a municipality and it carries a special place in Telangana. She also informed that Rs 25 crores were spent for the development works as soon as Bheemgal was updated to the municipal level.

She said that Balkonda Ring Road will be established soon and alos the widening of bypass main road, dividers will be set up in the middle of the roads with the tress and LED lights. She said that when roads are developed, the other development works will be done at a rapid pace and added that Rs 18 crores have been spent for paving of roads. .

Kavitha said that Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy would bless the construction of the Limbadrigutta Four Line Road.

She said that this was due to the leaders working with the mindset that development should take place.

R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy said, "We are setting up an integrated market. There will be a veg and non-veg market at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The urban park behind the MRO office will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh."

The Minister assured that burial grounds could be set up in the bazaar. Each gram panchayat can set up a plan with crore rupees. Nandipalli with Rs 30 lakh, Mughal pond with Rs 30 lakh, Madhurasa toilets with Rs 15 lakh and KCR Kalyana Mandapam for the poor with Rs 15 lakh have been sanctioned for setting up of Rs 50 lakh in Boya Galli on the banks of the river, the Minister said. The event was attended by officials and public representatives.