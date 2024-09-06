BHEL CMD K. Sadasivamurthy Meets CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Ongoing Projects

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was paid a courtesy visit by K. Sadasivamurthy, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. During the meeting, the CMD briefed the Chief Minister on the current activities and ongoing projects of BHEL in Hyderabad.



The discussion focused on BHEL’s contributions to the state’s industrial growth and the company's future plans. The interaction further strengthened the relationship between the Telangana government and BHEL, with both parties expressing commitment to continued collaboration for the state's development.



