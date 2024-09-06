  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BHEL CMD K. Sadasivamurthy Meets CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Ongoing Projects

BHEL CMD K. Sadasivamurthy Meets CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Ongoing Projects
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was paid a courtesy visit by K. Sadasivamurthy, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was paid a courtesy visit by K. Sadasivamurthy, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. During the meeting, the CMD briefed the Chief Minister on the current activities and ongoing projects of BHEL in Hyderabad.

The discussion focused on BHEL’s contributions to the state’s industrial growth and the company's future plans. The interaction further strengthened the relationship between the Telangana government and BHEL, with both parties expressing commitment to continued collaboration for the state's development.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick