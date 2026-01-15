Bhogi celebrations: Minister Konda Surekha, MLA Nagaraju attend Ainavolu Brahmotsavams

Hanumakonda:StateMinister for Endowments, Dharmaday, Forest and Environment Konda Surekha, along with Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju, participated in the Brahmotsavams of the famous Shaivite shrine Ainavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on Wednesday, marking the Bhogi festival with special prayers and inspections of festival arrangements.

The Minister and the MLA offered special pujas to the presiding deity and sought divine blessings.

They were accorded a warm welcome by temple authorities, who presented flower bouquets and felicitated them with shawls. The chief priests performed Purnakumbha rituals amid Vedic chants and later offered theertha and prasadam to the dignitaries. As part of the Ainavolu Jatara arrangements, Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Nagaraju jointly inaugurated a temporary bus stand set up for the convenience of pilgrims. They also travelled in a bus to personally review transport arrangements made for devotees arriving from various parts of the district.Later, the leaders inspected the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams and interacted with devotees to enquire about the availability of basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation, medical facilities and security. They directed officials to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience and stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the temple committee, Endowments Department and district administration.