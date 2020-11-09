Bhongir fort to be developed as tourist place: Minister Srinivas

Bhongir: Minister of Excise and Tourism V Srinivas Goud on Monday said that before the reopening of Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Bhongir Fort would be developed into a modern tourist spot. He, along with local MLA Pyalla Shaker Reddy and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud visited the ancient fort on top of a monolithic stone hill.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas said three acres would be allocated to Bhongir Fort to set up a ropeway. The report prepared by Bhongir Fort Development officials will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao soon. He ensured that the rock-climbing school located at the Fort would be further developed.

He remembered that several mountaineers

have trained at the Rock Climbing School of Bhongir, including Malavath Poorna and S Anand Kumar, who scaled Mount Everest.

Later, at a review meeting with the officials from Excise and Prohibition department, the Minister inquired about the measures to implement the Covid-19 standards in liquor shops. Alleging that Bhongir district had become a business-free illicit liquor district, he suggested that the officials ensure that the district continues to remain so. Personnel from the Excise department should also carry out inspections on trains passing through the district to check the illegal transportation of ganja.

He also inquired about the rate of survival of palm trees planted under Haritha Haram programme.

The State government would provide marketing facilities for products made after Toddy 's processing as part of Neera 's policy. He instructed the officials to develop palm forests on lands assigned to 50 societies of toddy tappers.

Additional Collector Kheemya Naik, Deputy Excise Commissioner Vishnu Priya and others were present along with the Minister.