Bhongir: Transgenders assured of all help from government

District Collector Pamela Satpathi issuing ID cards to transgenders at a meeting held at the Collectorate in Bhongir on Saturday
District Collector Pamela Satpathi issuing ID cards to transgenders at a meeting held at the Collectorate in Bhongir on Saturday

District Collector Pamela Satpathi on Saturday stated that a team of transgenders will be formed into MEPMA groups to help them to grow financially.

Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathi on Saturday stated that a team of transgenders will be formed into MEPMA groups to help them to grow financially.

On Saturday, Pamela conducted a meeting with transgender people in the Conference Hall of the Collectorate to discuss their problems.

The Collector assured the transgenders that district administration would address the issues of transgender people and work towards strengthening them financially by forming team of MEPMA groups.

She directed the authorities to send proposals specifically for their pensions, take steps to ensure transgender registration in the Aadhaar card, provide everyone with a bank account, take steps to sanction units with the formation of MEPMA groups for them and also directed the officials to help them register with AYUSHMAN BHAWA, E-shram and implement government schemes.

They were advised to call the 181 Sakhi Center in case of any problems and seek security and protection.

On this occasion, collector issued ID cards to the transgenders.

Additional collector (Revenue) Deepak Tiwari , DRDO Upender Reddy, Women and Child Welfare official Krishnaveni, MEPMA Superintendent Lokeshwar Reddy, Transgender Representatives Kasturi , Bhavani ,Madhavi , Kumari , Swapna, Pandu and others were present.

