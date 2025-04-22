Bhoo Bharati Act 2025: A New Era of Transparent Land Governance Begins in Telangana

Gadwal: Bhoo Bharati Act Will Play a Key Role in Resolving Land Disputes Swiftly – District Additional Collector

Jogulamba Gadwal: The Telangana State Government’s newly introduced Bhoo Bharati ROR Act 2025 is set to become a pivotal reform in addressing and resolving land-related disputes swiftly and transparently. This was stated by District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, who addressed farmers during an awareness seminar on Tuesday at the Mandal Parishad Office in Ittikyala Mandal.

Participating in the awareness session focused on the new Bhoo Bharati Act - 2025, the Additional Collector provided a detailed explanation of the Act’s features and benefits, helping farmers understand how it would safeguard their land rights and bring justice in land matters.

He stated that the government's intention behind enacting the Bhoo Bharati ROR Act is to ensure clear ownership rights to farmers and eliminate long-standing land disputes. He gave a historical overview of the evolution of land administration — from land surveys and tax systems introduced during the reign of Akbar, to the first land survey in 1923, the issuance of Pattadar Passbooks in 1971, the implementation of the original ROR Act in 1978, and new regulations in 1989. He also highlighted the launch of the Dharani portal in 2020, which, despite its initial success, had several shortcomings.

Bhoo Bharati replaces Dharani with enhanced transparency and protection for landowners. The Act was officially launched on 14th April 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, by the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

Under this Act, citizens can now apply through the Bhoo Bharati online portal for a range of services including correction of land records, generation of survey maps, registration of succession rights, and resolution of "Sada Bainama" (informal land sale agreements). Farmers can now access quick services for registration, mutation, name changes, and land conversion processes.

According to Section-8 of the Act, documents such as Civil Court decrees, Lok Adalat judgments, Revenue Court decisions, Government/Ceiling/Assigned lands, Inam ORCs, and 38-E or 13-B certificates will be reviewed and verified by the RDO. Applications submitted online will undergo field-level verification and be resolved accordingly.

He emphasized the two-tier appeal system introduced under the Act, which allows disputes to be resolved by Tahsildars, RDOs, and District Collectors without the need to go to Civil Courts, ensuring timely decisions.

The Additional Collector also mentioned that future services such as land maps in passbooks, Bhudhaar card issuance, and free legal aid for resolving land disputes will greatly benefit the farming community. Based on the land value, disputes will be addressed in a phased manner by RDOs and District Collectors.

He noted that out of 4,000 land applications filed under Dharani in the district, 3,000 have already been resolved. With the new Bhoo Bharati Act in place, the remaining 1,000 pending applications are expected to be cleared quickly.

He urged all farmers to approach their local Tahsildar offices to resolve their land issues under the new system and assured that village-level awareness sessions will be held to accelerate the dispute resolution process. He called upon farmers to understand and utilize the Bhoo Bharati Act effectively for protecting their land rights and ensuring long-term security.

Also present at the event were Ittikyala Tahsildar Veerabhadrappa, Market Yard Chairman Dodappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, MPDO Ajar Mohinuddin, along with several farmers and officials.