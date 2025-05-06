Bhoo Bharati Revenue Camps Launched: Land Disputes to Be Resolved at Village Level, Says Collector Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh urged farmers to make full use of the "Bhoo Bharati" Revenue Grievance Meetings being held in villages and resolve their land-related issues permanently. He emphasized that the Telangana government is committed to addressing land problems by reaching out to citizens directly, rather than making them visit government offices repeatedly.

On Tuesday, the Collector attended a Revenue Grievance Meet organized in Vavilala village of Ittikyal mandal. During the program, he personally received petitions from farmers and engaged in face-to-face conversations to understand their land-related concerns in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector explained that the Telangana government has recently introduced the Bhoo Bharati (ROR) Act, replacing the earlier Dharani system. As part of its implementation, Ittikyal mandal has been selected as a pilot project location in the district. Similar revenue grievance meetings are being organized in 28 mandals across 28 districts of the state to resolve long-pending land issues.

He said that earlier people had to go to government offices to resolve land matters, but under this initiative, officials are now visiting villages directly to accept petitions and conduct field-level inquiries. Based on these investigations, eligible beneficiaries will be identified and official orders will be issued before the end of the month.

The Collector revealed that on the first day of the drive in Gopal Dinne village, 21 applications related to land issues were received. He advised citizens to submit their petitions in the prescribed proforma.

He clarified that while Meeseva centers charge fees for such services, these grievance meetings offer completely free of cost submission and processing of land issue applications. Farmers can apply for corrections and claims related to:

Errors in names in land records

Variations in land extent

Inheritance claims

Errors in land nature classification

Lands listed under prohibited categories

Pending Sada Bainamas (unregistered sale deeds)

Missing survey numbers

Lack of pattadar passbooks or title documents

Collector Santosh urged all farmers to take advantage of this opportunity and resolve any long-standing land problems through these revenue grievance camps.

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Ittikyal Tahsildar Veerabhadrappa, Erravalli Tahsildar Naresh, several farmers, and other officials participated in the program.