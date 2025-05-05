Bhu Bharati operational in 28 mandals from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is implementing the full-fledged Bhu Bharati Act across the state from May 5, taking one mandal each in the 28 districts, excluding Hyderabad. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed all the District Collectors to attend the revenue meetings at mandal level and resolve the doubts raised by the farmers and the locals, in a language that they can easily understand.

The government has so far implemented the Bhu Bharati Act in four mandals in the state on a pilot basis. In a statement, the minister informed that as part of the project, the revenue meetings will be held in 28 mandals of 28 districts of the state starting from May 5 till 20. Similar meetings were held in four mandals of four districts from April 17 to 30.

The main purpose of these revenue meetings is to create widespread awareness among the people about the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights In Land) Act, 2024 and to receive applications from the people on land issues and resolve them. The minister urged the Collectors to effectively implement the Bhu Bharati Act, which was brought in after thorough consultations and study to permanently solve the land problems of farmers in the state.

Recalling inconsistencies in the earlier Dharani portal, the minister said owing to the mistakes made by the previous government, hundreds of families in every village in the state faced land-related problems.

He alleged that the Dharani has disrupted people's lives, as many families have been torn apart. Contrary to the expectations of the people, land rights have been usurped in the state in the last ten years. In the previous government, there was no other way to resolve issues but to approach courts. In the present government, the authorities will go to the farmers and resolve their problems, he asserted.