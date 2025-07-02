Bhu Bharati portal: Over 8 lakh applications registered

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has instructed the officials to thoroughly examine every application received in revenue ‘grama sabhas’ and positively resolve all eligible ones. The Minister said that 10,226 revenue meetings were held in 594 mandals, out of which 8,27,230 applications were received. So far, 7,98,528 applications have been registered in the Bhu Bharati portal in data format. He said that the rest will also be completed in a day or two.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, he instructed officials to conduct a proper investigation into each application, issue notices to the concerned persons, thoroughly examine the necessary documents and records and upload all the evidence as a single document on the Bhu Bharati portal. They were also instructed to provide the applicants with written details of why the applications had to be rejected.

He said that 8.27 lakh applications were received on 30 types of land issues. He said that the entire revenue machinery, from the bottom to the top, should take the resolution of the problems as a special agenda and give top priority. Minister Ponguleti advised the officials to ensure that the government, which is working towards the welfare of the farmers, does not cause any inconvenience to them and to resolve the applications raised in these meetings with dedication and a positive attitude.