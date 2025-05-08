Bhuharathi Revenue Conferences Launched to Resolve Land Disputes Swiftly: Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

Gadwal: The government is conducting Bhuharathi Revenue Conferences with the determined objective of resolving land-related issues promptly, said District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana.

Participating in the Bhuharathi Pilot Project Revenue Conference held on Thursday at Satharla village in Itikyala Mandal, the Additional Collector addressed the grievances of farmers and citizens directly. During the session, he accepted petitions, inquired about the problems faced by the public, and clarified their doubts regarding land matters.

Lakshmi Narayana explained the policies and features of the Bhuharathi Act, stressing that it was formulated to address the shortcomings of the previous Dharani system. The Bhuharathi law aims to comprehensively resolve the challenges farmers have been encountering under the existing framework. The new legislation was introduced on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, following extensive consultations with legal experts, scholars, and field officials. He stated that the views and concerns of farmers were incorporated into the law to ensure it reflects their real-world needs.

Revenue teams have been formed to receive and process applications related to land disputes. Importantly, farmers are not required to pay any fee to submit applications during these conferences. Each petition will be carefully examined, and a thorough field-level investigation will be conducted to ensure fair and timely resolution within the stipulated timeframe.

Lakshmi Narayana emphasized that the current pilot project is being implemented in Itikyala mandal, and following its completion, the Bhuharathi Revenue Conferences will be extended to all revenue villages across the district.

He urged all farmers and citizens to make the most of this opportunity to resolve their long-standing land issues.

The conference was attended by RDO Srinivasa Rao, Itikyala Tahsildar Veera Bhadrappa, Erravalli Tahsildar Naresh, other revenue staff, local farmers, and residents.