Bhupalapalli: Collector, SP launch CM Cup games

Bhupalapalli: District Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Kiran Khare stated that athletes should grow from village level to international level and bring name and fame to the district.

SP Kiran Khare and Collector launched the CM Cup sports competitions under the auspices of the District Youth Services Department at Dr BR Ambedkar Sports Ground in the city on Monday.

They released pigeons into the sky as part of the inauguration. The District Collector stated that students should inculcate sports along with their studies as sports contribute to mental relaxation.

He mentioned that the state government has been organising CM Cup sports competitions at the village level since the November 27 with the goal of encouraging athletes from the village level. The winners at the village and mandal levels are participating in district-level competitions from the 16th to the 20th of this month in various sports categories. They aspire for athletes to grow from village level to national and international levels.

The government is organizing the prestigious CM Cup competitions with the aim of producing athletes from Telangana who can compete internationally.

Winners at the district level will be sent to the state-level competitions. SP Kiran Khare said that playing sports keeps one active and helps in excelling in education as well. He encouraged athletes to participate in sports regardless of winning or losing and congratulated those who advanced from village level to district level.

He urged them to perform well at the state level and bring a good reputation to the district.

The event was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies Vijayalakshmi, District Sports Officer Raghu, DEO Rajender, DPRO Srinivas, Sports and Games Association president and secretary, CI Naresh Kumar, SI Sudhakar, and athletes.