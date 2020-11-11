Bhupalpally: Call to utilise irrigation facilities

Bhupalpally: In-charge Collector of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district Krishna Aditya stressed the need for providing irrigation facility to all tail-end regions through SRSP, Devadula and other minor Irrigation projects. Speaking at a review meeting on Tuesday, he directed the irrigation officials to prepare plans to provide irrigation to every crop in the district.



The Collector said that the State government was determined to provide irrigation facilities, hence the officials need to examine all the water resources and a report should be submitted to the authorities. 'The officials also need to identify water bodies feasible for water supply. If they need any repairs, a proposal should be submitted so that they are utilised for the drinking water supply.' The Collector sought the officials to prepare accurate proposals so that budget could be allotted from the funds of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Collector also sought a report if there was any need for land acquisition for the construction of irrigation canals with the help of local people's representatives.

Referring to the ongoing irrigation works worth around Rs 76 crore, he directed the officials to expedite them.

Bhupalpally MLA G Venkataramana Reddy recalled the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stating that there was a need for focusing on utilising the irrigation facilities through Devadula project in Bhupalpally district. Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar directed the officials to make maximum use of Devadula, SRSP and other minor irrigation projects. Joint Collector K Swarnalatha, Devadula CE Bangaraiah, SE Sudhakar Reddy, SRSP SE Venkateshwarlu, Irrigation SE Ramesh, EE Jagadish, DE Prasad, RWS SE Manikyarao and Bhupalpally Municipal Chairperson S Venkatarani were among others present.