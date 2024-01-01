Bid to evade implementation of promises on poll pretext: Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS party feels that the Congress may evade implementation of its six guarantees in the name of code for the Lok Sabha elections, as the main Opposition party leaders have demanded the government to prove its commitment by presenting a full budget, instead of vote-on-account.

Former minister and senior leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that it appears the government may go for vote-on-account budget. If that happens it would mean dragging the implementation of the schemes further. “The Congress leaders had said they would implement thesix guarantees within 100 days. If December 3 (results day) or December 7 (oath-taking day) is taken into consideration, the government has time till March 7 or 13 to implement the schemes. The election code for the Lok Sabha elections will be in force by the end of February; the Congress can get away in the name of code,” claimed Rao.

The BRS leader said the government’s exercise of taking applications from people was an attempt to drag the implementation. Taking applications and digitalisation would consume a lot of time. If the schemes are implemented before February-end people would get benefit or else the code would come. There is a doubt among people that they may go in for vote-on-account, instead of full budget. If a full budget is presented there will be a clarity on funds allocated to schemes like ‘Maha Lakshmi’, housing.

“If there is commitment by the government and if they are sincere, they should present a full budget. We will not complain to the EC, like them. here is an attempt to drag,” alleged Rao.

He said the government should have first issued a GO on guidelines, but there is no clarity on when the schemes are to be taken up. ‘People are facing inconvenience standing in queues; government is not giving clarity’.

Rao also said that the rabi crop is harvested in March-April; during that period the government hasto announce bonus during the poll code. If bonus is to be paid there should be a GO for which there should be a Cabinet decision.

He said the Congress leaders talked about white papers, but they were not giving details of the number of farmers who got the ‘RythuBandhu’ benefit. The BRS had always paid RythuBandhu to farmers. Even during Covid, KCR ensured MLAs, ministers and government staff got half salaries and gave money to farmers. He alleged that only two of the 13 promises they have made to people are being implemented.

Regarding the bullet-proof vehicles, Rao said it was a fact that vehicles were purchased, but it was public property and there was nothing to hide. ‘Every vehicle’s bullet-proofing is done in Vijayawada’, he remarked.