Big boost for Mahabubnagar development soon: Minister

Mahabubnagar: In a big boost for the development of Mahabubnagar district, a second 4 lane bypass road from Bhootpur mandal to Hanwada mandal connecting Palamuru University, TD Gutta in Mahabubnagar district head quarters has been sanctioned with a cost of Rs 478.84 crore.

As part of this, Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minsiter for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and Sports along with other BRS leaders and officials took part in a land breaking pooja ceremony on Sunday. While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that, while on one hand the Minister was working to bring all round development and planning to establish, industries, hospitals, educational institutions and various employment generating sectors in the district, some unscrupulous elements are trying to halt the development by putting hurdles in the form of legal litigations. During the past 9 years Mahabubnagar had witnessed remarkable developments. If one goes back in the memory and recollects one can easily distinguish how Mahabubnagar was then and now.

"Despite various hurdles by some people, we have always tried to ensure development is not stopped. Some unscrupulous elements are resort to mudslinging, and we don't want to involve in unnecessary fight with those who did not agree with us. If they create hurdles and tried to stall one project, we have taken up other alterative works and completed them successfully instead of indulging in unnecessary fight with those who did not agree with us, said the Minister.

Referring to how some contractors have stalled the pending works of road bridges at various places, the minister said that the plight of the road between Bhootpur and Mahabubnagar is pending for more than 12 years. And nobody is questioning the contractor for his delay and long pending works on the road. Had it been any of our related contractors' media and people would had taken it up as a big campaign.

The bridges works are still incomplete, at many places along the road. The narrow road has caused road accidents, and many have even died. But now our efforts have paid fruits. KCR has given special priority for Mahabubnagar and a letter from him to Nitin Gadkari, seeking funds for a second by-pass road connecting Bhootpur to Hanwada mandal has paid fruits. The Central Union minister for Roads has agreed sanction an amount of Rs 478.84 crore and a soon a second bi-pass road will connect the two regions of Bhootpur in the East to Palamuru University in the south and Hanwada which will later be connecting to Kosgi mandal. "The newly sanctioned second by-pass will further boost development of Mahabubnagar. Already we have Appanapally to Bhootpur by-pass connecting two radial roads from Mahabubnagar to Jadcherla and Bhootpur to Mahabubnagar, the newly sanctioned bi-pass will enable enhanced transportation, attract industrial investment and help enable people to come and invest in real-estate, education and thereby provide employment to the locals. But unfortunately, some people are trying to create hurdles to stop industries and development of Mahabubnagar," said the Minister.